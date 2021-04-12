Left Menu

ICAR's team awarded for Excellence in Dissemination of agricultural practices

The NMSHE work done on the information dissemination, capacity building, and farmers’ training by the members of the Task Force on Himalayan Agriculture has helped in the improvement of livelihood and profitability in subsistence production systems of the Leh region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2021 17:22 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 17:22 IST
ICAR's team awarded for Excellence in Dissemination of agricultural practices
Dr M. Raghuvanshi, Principal Scientist who is presently posted in ICAR-National Bureau of Soil Survey and Land Use Planning, received the Award during the Award Ceremony for Agriculture Extension 2021 organized virtually by the Agriculture Today Group. Image Credit: ANI

A team of scientists from the Indian Council for Agricultural Research (ICAR) has been awarded for Excellence in Dissemination of agricultural practices and technologies from Lab to Farm by Agriculture Today, a National Agriculture Magazine. Their work has been recognised for improving livelihood and subsistence production systems in remote areas like Leh.

The group led by Dr A. Arunachalam, Coordinator of the task force on Himalayan Agriculture under National Mission on Sustaining Himalayan Ecosystem (NMSHE) and Dr M. Raghubanshi, Co-Investigator, Leh component has been introducing the best agronomic practices and weed management demonstrations on farmers' fields with new crops and varietal assessment.

The group consisting of Dr Anurag Saxena, Associate Scientist, along with technical support members Ms Stanzin Landol, Dr Enoch Spalbar, and Mr Jigmat Stanzin also organised a total of 38 pieces of training with one Kisan mela and workshop for the dissemination of available scientific information to the farmers to enable sustainable and climate-resilient agriculture in the Leh region with support from the NMSHE Programme of the Department of Science and Technology (DST).

The Task Force on Himalayan Agriculture under National Mission on Sustaining Himalayan Ecosystem (NMSHE), as part of the Climate Change program of the Department of Science & Technology, worked on the six components such as database development, monitoring, vulnerability assessment, adaptive research, pilot studies, and organized capacity building/ training programmes.

The NMSHE work done on the information dissemination, capacity building, and farmers' training by the members of the Task Force on Himalayan Agriculture has helped in the improvement of livelihood and profitability in subsistence production systems of the Leh region.

Dr M. Raghuvanshi, Principal Scientist who is presently posted in ICAR-National Bureau of Soil Survey and Land Use Planning, received the Award during the Award Ceremony for Agriculture Extension 2021 organized virtually by the Agriculture Today Group.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

The 129th Canton Fair to Unveil Quality Products on 137 Livestreams

GUANGZHOU, China, April 12, 2021 PRNewswire -- The China Import and Export Fair Canton Fair is counting down to the opening of its 129th edition, which will be held online from April 15. With over 2.65 million products ready to showcase, mo...

Industrial production contracts 3.6 pc in February

Indias industrial production contracted by 3.6 per cent in February, official data showed on Monday.According to the Index of Industrial Production IIP data released by the National Statistical Office NSO, manufacturing sector output declin...

Cycling-Cavendish ends dry spell with Tour of Turkey stage win

Mark Cavendish won the second stage of the Tour of Turkey, a 144.9-km ride around Konya, to end a three-year dry spell on Monday. The Briton, back with Deceuninck-Quick Step six years after leaving the Belgian outfit, outsprinted Belgian Ja...

Youth with fake currencies held

A youth has been detained near Tirupur, about 55 kms from here, for allegedly trying to circulate fake currencies, police said on Monday.The youth was stopped during a vehicle check on Sunday at Padiyur as his two-wheeler did not bear any r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021