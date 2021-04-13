Left Menu

Thunderstorms likely in Rajasthan in next few days

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 13-04-2021 19:50 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 19:47 IST
Thunderstorms likely in Rajasthan in next few days
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Bharatpur was the warmest place in Rajasthan on Tuesday with a day temperature of 43.4 degrees Celsius, followed by Karauli with 43.1 degrees.

Churu, Dholpur, Phalodi in Jodhpur, Jaisalmer and Barmer recorded a maximum of 43, 42.7, 42.6, 42.5 and 42.3 degrees Celsius respectively, according to a Met report.

An official of the Meteorological Centre in Jaipur said dust storms and thunderstorms would occur at several places over the new few days due to a western disturbance.

The impact of the western disturbance will be there in some areas of districts under Bikaner and Jodhpur divisions on Thursday, as well as in Jaipur, Ajmer and Bharatpur on Friday.

''The weather is likely to remain mainly dry in the state,'' the official said. PTI SDA HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Will Crash Landing on You Season 2 ever happen? What we know more

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

KKR bowl out MI for 152 as Russell takes five

Andre Russell grabbed a five-wicket haul as Kolkata Knight Riders bowled out Mumbai Indians for 152 in an IPL game here on Tuesday.It was a collective bowling effort from KKR with only Suryakumar Yadav 56 off 36 balls and skipper Rohit Shar...

Administrative inertia in JK: Sajad Lone

Peoples Conference chairman Sajad Lone Tuesday alleged that Jammu and Kashmir is in a severe grip of administrative inertia and bureaucratic hurdles. Dilatory mode of functioning has become a new normal in the state administration, Lone sai...

Virus second wave: Goldman Sachs lowers growth forecast, Nifty target

Wall Street brokerage Goldman Sachs has flagged a slew of concerns on the surging COVID-19 caseload that has been hitting new records everyday, coupled with the rising lockdowns, forcing it to downgrade Indias GDP growth forecast for the fu...

Britain reports 2,472 new COVID cases, 23 further deaths

Britain reported 2,472 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, down from 3,568 a day earlier, government data showed, adding that a further 23 people had died within 28 days of a positive test of the novel coronavirus.Some 32.25 million people have ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021