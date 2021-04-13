Thunderstorms likely in Rajasthan in next few days

Thunderstorms likely in Rajasthan in next few daysPTI | Jaipur | Updated: 13-04-2021 19:50 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 19:47 IST
Bharatpur was the warmest place in Rajasthan on Tuesday with a day temperature of 43.4 degrees Celsius, followed by Karauli with 43.1 degrees.
Churu, Dholpur, Phalodi in Jodhpur, Jaisalmer and Barmer recorded a maximum of 43, 42.7, 42.6, 42.5 and 42.3 degrees Celsius respectively, according to a Met report.
An official of the Meteorological Centre in Jaipur said dust storms and thunderstorms would occur at several places over the new few days due to a western disturbance.
The impact of the western disturbance will be there in some areas of districts under Bikaner and Jodhpur divisions on Thursday, as well as in Jaipur, Ajmer and Bharatpur on Friday.
''The weather is likely to remain mainly dry in the state,'' the official said. PTI SDA HMB
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Rajasthan Renewable Energy Corp commissions farm-based solar power unit in Jaipur
Rajasthan: Young couple found dead on railway tracks Jaipur, Mar 31 (PTI) A man and a woman were found dead on railway tracks in Sawa'
Man held in Jaipur for smuggling gold worth Rs 21.36 lakh
Leading AI company, Peak, continues its India expansion. With new job opportunities in Jaipur & Pune
44-year-old police constable found dead in Jaipur