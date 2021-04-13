Thunderstorms likely in Rajasthan in next few days

Bharatpur was the warmest place in Rajasthan on Tuesday with a day temperature of 43.4 degrees Celsius, followed by Karauli with 43.1 degrees.

Churu, Dholpur, Phalodi in Jodhpur, Jaisalmer and Barmer recorded a maximum of 43, 42.7, 42.6, 42.5 and 42.3 degrees Celsius respectively, according to a Met report.

An official of the Meteorological Centre in Jaipur said dust storms and thunderstorms would occur at several places over the new few days due to a western disturbance.

The impact of the western disturbance will be there in some areas of districts under Bikaner and Jodhpur divisions on Thursday, as well as in Jaipur, Ajmer and Bharatpur on Friday.

''The weather is likely to remain mainly dry in the state,'' the official said. PTI SDA HMB

