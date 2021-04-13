Scoreboard in the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians here on Tuesday.

Scoreboard Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma b Cummins 43 Quinton de Kock c Tripathi b Chakravarthy 2 Suryakumar Yadav c Gill b Shakib 56 Ishan Kishan c Prasidh b Cummins 1 Hardik Pandya c Russell b Prasidh 15 Kieron Pollard c Karthik b Russell 5 Krunal Pandya c Prasidh b Russell 15 Marco Jansen c Cummins b Russell 0 Rahul Chahar c Gill b Russell 8 Jasprit Bumrah c Shakib b Russell 0 Trent Boult not out 0 Extras (lb-4, w-3) 7 Total (All out in 20 Overs) 152 Fall of Wickets: 1-10, 2-86, 3-88, 4-115, 5-123, 6-125, 7-126, 8-150, 9-150 Bowling: Harbhajan Singh 2-0-17-0, Varun Chakravarthy 4-0-27-1, Shakib Al Hasan 4-0-23-1, Pat Cummins 4-0-24-2, Prasidh Krishna 4-0-42-1, Andre Russell 2-0-15-5. (MORE) PTI KHS KHS KHS

