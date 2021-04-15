Indian, Sri Lankan scientists to collaborate on range of science technology research

A group of Indian and Sri Lankan scientists will collaborate in areas ranging from food to information and communication technology, the Department of Science and Technology said on Wednesday. ''Nine teams consisting of scientists from India and Sri Lanka will work on focused research in areas like food technology, plant based medicines, metrology, space research and applications, robotics and automation, industrial electronics, renewable energy, waste management, and information and communication technology," the DST added. It said the teams have been granted collaborative support from the Department of Science and Technology (DST), the State Ministry of Skills Development, Vocational Education, Research and Innovation of Sri Lanka, against the joint call for proposals from a range of areas.

The call for proposal was launched as a result of the conclusion of inter-governmental cooperation in Science & Technology between India and Sri Lanka in 2008. The S&T cooperation between India and Sri Lanka was initiated and discussed through India Sri Lanka Sub-Commission on Science & Technology under the umbrella of the inter-governmental India-Sri Lanka Joint Commission.

The commission in its meeting held at Colombo in November 2010 had recommended development of a programme of cooperation in Science and Technology, identifying mutual areas of interest, including use of space technology for societal services using Indian satellites.

Apart from these, the two countries have also decided to support three workshop proposals from among 193 common proposals received in response to the call. As of now, 27 joint research projects in food technology, materials, and plant-based medicine, industrial electronics have been supported, the statement added.