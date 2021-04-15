Left Menu

Indian, Sri Lankan scientists to collaborate on range of science technology research

Nine teams consisting of scientists from India and Sri Lanka will work on focused research in areas like food technology, plant based medicines, metrology, space research and applications, robotics and automation, industrial electronics, renewable energy, waste management, and information and communication technology, the DST added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2021 00:25 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 00:19 IST
Indian, Sri Lankan scientists to collaborate on range of science technology research
Representative Image Image Credit: Videoblocks

A group of Indian and Sri Lankan scientists will collaborate in areas ranging from food to information and communication technology, the Department of Science and Technology said on Wednesday. ''Nine teams consisting of scientists from India and Sri Lanka will work on focused research in areas like food technology, plant based medicines, metrology, space research and applications, robotics and automation, industrial electronics, renewable energy, waste management, and information and communication technology," the DST added. It said the teams have been granted collaborative support from the Department of Science and Technology (DST), the State Ministry of Skills Development, Vocational Education, Research and Innovation of Sri Lanka, against the joint call for proposals from a range of areas.

The call for proposal was launched as a result of the conclusion of inter-governmental cooperation in Science & Technology between India and Sri Lanka in 2008. The S&T cooperation between India and Sri Lanka was initiated and discussed through India Sri Lanka Sub-Commission on Science & Technology under the umbrella of the inter-governmental India-Sri Lanka Joint Commission.

The commission in its meeting held at Colombo in November 2010 had recommended development of a programme of cooperation in Science and Technology, identifying mutual areas of interest, including use of space technology for societal services using Indian satellites.

Apart from these, the two countries have also decided to support three workshop proposals from among 193 common proposals received in response to the call. As of now, 27 joint research projects in food technology, materials, and plant-based medicine, industrial electronics have been supported, the statement added.

TRENDING

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

Syska LED wins CESL tender to participate in Gram Ujala LED scheme

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NATO forces to start Afghanistan withdrawal by May 1

NATO said in a statement on Wednesday that allies agreed to start the withdrawal of its forces in Afghanistan by May 1.NATOs 30 allies said Allies have determined that we will start the withdrawal of Resolute Support Mission forces by May 1...

Republicans want to yank baseball's antitrust immunity after MLB reaction to Georgia voting law

Five Republican senators introduced a bill on Wednesday to strip Major League Baseball of its immunity to antitrust law, saying the legal shield wasnt deserved after the league moved its All-Star game away from Georgia to protest a law that...

Biden pledged police reform, but asking Congress to act first

Nearly a year after President Joe Biden called for real action on police brutality as part of a pledge to fix U.S. racial inequality, he is coming up against the limits of presidential power. The White House shelved a proposed police oversi...

Biden, Ghani discusses continued U.S. commitment to Afghanistan -White House

U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Wednesday and the two expressed continued commitment to a strong bilateral partnership after the departure of U.S. combat troops from Afghanistan, the White House said.Bid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021