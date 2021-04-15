Coronavirus: 9 samples of UK mutant strain, 4 double mutant found in Jharkhand
Nine samples of UK mutant strain and four of the double mutant variant of coronavirus were found in Jharkhand on Wednesday.ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 15-04-2021 09:30 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 09:30 IST
Nine samples of UK mutant strain and four of the double mutant variant of coronavirus were found in Jharkhand on Wednesday. According to an official release of the Jharkhand government, eight UK mutant samples were from Ranchi and one was from the East Singhbhum district, whereas out of four double mutant strains 3 were from Ranchi and one from East Singhbhum.
Among all those samples detected with UK mutant and double variant strain, five were females and eight were males. A total of 52 samples have been sent to Regional Genome Sequencing Laboratory (RGSL), Institute of Life Sciences (ILS) Bhubaneshwar for Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS).
The state government has appealed to citizens to follow COVID-19 guidelines strictly so that the chain of the virus could be broken and the progression of this disease can be slowed down. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ranchi
- Jharkhand
- Institute of Life Sciences
- East Singhbhum
ALSO READ
Assam elections: 73.03 per cent of 73.45 lakh voters exercise franchise till 5 pm in 39 assembly seats where polling is
Assam elections: 27.45 per cent of 73.45 lakh voters exercise their franchise till 11 am in 39 assembly seats where polling is underway for second phase
Back at his old franchise, Delhi Capitals pacer Umesh Yadav ready for IPL
Assam elections: 48.26 per cent of 73.45 lakh voters exercise their franchise till 1 pm in 39 assembly seats where
West Bengal elections: 80.43 per cent of 75.94 lakh voters exercised their franchise till 5 pm in 30 assembly seats where polling is underway for second phase.