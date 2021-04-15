Left Menu

Apple creates fund for 'working forests' as part of carbon-removal efforts

Apple Inc has created a $200 million fund to invest in timber-producing forest properties that will be managed to help remove carbon from the atmosphere while also generating a profit, it said on Thursday. Apple last year set out a goal to neutralize its own carbon emissions and those of its suppliers by 2030.

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2021 18:36 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 18:33 IST
Apple creates fund for 'working forests' as part of carbon-removal efforts
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Apple Inc has created a $200 million fund to invest in timber-producing forest properties that will be managed to help remove carbon from the atmosphere while also generating a profit, it said on Thursday.

Apple last year set out a goal to neutralize its own carbon emissions and those of its suppliers by 2030. It said 75% of the reduction would come from eliminating emissions through steps such as the use of solar energy and the remaining 25% would come from carbon removal efforts. Apple and nonprofit Conservation International will be limited partners in the $200 million "Restore Fund," as it is called, and Goldman Sachs Group Inc will act as a general partner to manage it. Apple confirmed that it will be the biggest investor in the fund.

The fund will aim to generate a profit by investing in forest properties that will be managed to both produce commercial timber and boost carbon removal, with the goal of removing about 1 million metric tons of carbon dioxide per year. "Our idea here is that if you can show it's profitable, and doing what we need to do in terms of climate risk reduction, then you can scale up investments in forest restoration and management, which is what's really needed," Lisa Jackson, Apple's vice president of environment, policy and social initiatives, told Reuters in an interview.

To help decide which projects to invest in and craft its carbon accounting standards, Apple said it will work with outside standards groups such as the Forest Stewardship Council and Verra, among others. Jackson declined to say what the target returns for the fund would be, but said they will likely take into account current returns on financial investments in forests as a means of demonstrating that carbon removal can be profitable.

"Working forests do make money, because they produce products our economy needs," Jackson said. "And so there's an opportunity here, just like with clean energy, to show there's a sustainable economy model that matches the sustainability of the forests. The opportunity here is for Apple to bring our rigor and, frankly, our work in carbon quantification to the problem."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Portugal's government cuts 2021 growth outlook to 4% due to lockdown

Portugals government has cut its 2021 economic growth forecast to 4 from 5.4, the finance minister said on Thursday, after a severe worsening of the coronavirus pandemic at the start of this year forced a nationwide lockdown lasting over tw...

5 hours of moderate activity a week required to avoid midlife hypertension: Study

According to a new study, young adults must step up their exercise routines to reduce their chances of developing high blood pressure or hypertension - a condition that may lead to heart attack and stroke, as well as dementia in later life....

WRAPUP 2-U.S. retail sales surge; weekly jobless claims drop to one-year low

U.S. retail sales rebounded more than expected in March as Americans received additional pandemic relief checks from the government and increased COVID-19 vaccinations allowed broader economic re-engagement, cementing expectations for robus...

Rare blood clot risk higher from COVID-19 than vaccine: UK study

The risk of rare blood clotting following the COVID-19 infection is around 100 times greater than normal, several times higher than it is post-vaccination or following influenza, according to a new University of Oxford study published on Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021