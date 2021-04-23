Left Menu

Snowfall in high reaches, rain in other parts of Himachal

Several high reaches in Himachal Pradesh received snowfall and other areas witnessed rains in the last 24 hours, the Meteorological MeT Department said on Friday.Meanwhile, a five-storey building collapsed in Sanjauli locality of Shimla city due to heavy rains in the wee hours on Friday. Kalpa in Kinnaur district and Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district witnessed 38.4 cm and 20 cm snowfall, respectively, MeT centre Shimla director Manmohan Singh said.

Snowfall in high reaches, rain in other parts of Himachal
Several high reaches in Himachal Pradesh received snowfall and other areas witnessed rains in the last 24 hours, the Meteorological (MeT) Department said on Friday.

Meanwhile, a five-storey building collapsed in Sanjauli locality of Shimla city due to heavy rains in the wee hours on Friday. However, no one was living in the building except the caretakers who had been safely evacuated a day earlier after the building tilted towards one side, a police official said. Kalpa in Kinnaur district and Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district witnessed 38.4 cm and 20 cm snowfall, respectively, MeT centre Shimla director Manmohan Singh said. The upper reaches of Jubbal, Kotkhai Narkanda,Rohru, Khadrala, Dodra-Kwar and Manali also witnessed several inches of snowfall. The lowest temperature in the state was recorded in Keylong at minus 1.4 degrees Celsius, while the highest temperature was registered in Una at 25.2 degrees Celsius.

