Left Menu

Morepen Labs betting big on diagnostics devices segment : CMD

New Delhi, Apr 25 PTI Drug firm Morepen Laboratories is betting big on the diagnostics devices segment going forward while building its presence in the active pharmaceutical ingredient API segment, a top company official said.The company is also planning expansion of its pharmaceutical complex at Baddi in Himachal Pradesh and is looking at an investment of over Rs 178 crore for it, he added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2021 15:45 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 15:45 IST
Morepen Labs betting big on diagnostics devices segment : CMD

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) Drug firm Morepen Laboratories is betting big on the diagnostics devices segment going forward while building its presence in the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) segment, a top company official said.

The company is also planning expansion of its pharmaceutical complex at Baddi in Himachal Pradesh and is looking at an investment of over Rs 178 crore for it, he added. Diagnostic devices currently constitutes around 26 per cent of the company's total revenue and in the last four years, Morepen has started manufacturing its diagnostic devices, Morepen Laboratories Chairman and MD Sushil Suri told PTI.

''What has happened is that COVID has triggered and accelerated the market penetration,'' Suri explained. People are sitting at home, they're scared of getting out. Thus, all of a sudden, the market for these devices has gone up and this has triggered a forward revolution, he added.

''Diagnostic is one sector that is growing. If you remember that before, we barely had one thermometer at home, that too, a mercury thermometer. Usually there was one thermometer in the whole building that you would borrow if somebody had fallen sick'', Suri said. ''But COVID has created fear, so now there are five thermometers at home and everybody's keeping a separate thermometer. There are also other separate devices. People also need BP monitors and gluco monitors. So these have become essential parts of life,'' he added.

The household spend on these digital devices or electronic medical devices, has gone up.

''We are seeing a huge increase in the diagnostic devices market. It is a new market that has opened up and none of the pharma companies is geared for it. But Morepen would rather like to focus more on the direct bond with customers, and empower them with their health in their hands while sitting at home,'' Suri said.

The single largest product in the diagnostics devices portfolio of the company is glucometers, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

US Domestic News Roundup: AstraZeneca vaccine doses in U.S. should go to hard-hit countries; Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to sex trafficking and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts on NASA; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Sports News Roundup: Ashleigh Barty advances in Stuttgart; Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic reach respective semifinals and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

DPIIT's control room started working from Apr 24; gets 12 queries on day one

A control room set up by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade to monitor internal trade, delivery and logistics of essential commodities during the pandemic has started functioning from April 24 and received 12 querie...

Total weekend lockdown to combat COVID-19 enforced in Pondy

All shops and business establishments remained shut at important shopping centres in Puducherry on Sunday after a 55-hour long weekend lockdown was imposed to check the spread of coronavirus.All major thoroughfares wore a deserted look as p...

Bharat Biotech seeks DCGI's nod to extend shelf life of Covaxin

Bharat Biotech has written to the Indias drug regulator seeking extension of the shelf-life of its indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin from six to 24 months, sources said on Sunday.Covaxin, along with Covishield manufactured by ...

Czech leader: Russia not necessarily behind 2014 ammunition blast

Czech President Milos Zeman said on Sunday the idea that Russian spies caused a 2014 ammunition dump explosion in the central European country was just one of two theories and the possibility it was an accident should not be ruled out.Zeman...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021