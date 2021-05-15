Left Menu

PM Modi to review preparations to deal with Cyclone Tauktae

The India Meteorological Department IMD had said on Friday that the depression in the Arabian Sea is likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm on May 17 and cross the Gujarat coast a day later, The weather condition has intensified into a deep depression.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2021 10:13 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 10:11 IST
PM Modi to review preparations to deal with Cyclone Tauktae
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold an important meeting on Saturday to review preparations to deal with impending Cyclone Tauktae, government sources said.

Top officers from across government departments, including the National Disaster Management Authority, will attend the meeting, they said. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had said on Friday that the depression in the Arabian Sea is likely to intensify into a ''very severe cyclonic storm'' on May 17 and cross the Gujarat coast a day later, The weather condition has intensified into a deep depression. It is very likely to further intensify into cyclonic storm 'Tauktae' by Saturday morning and very likely to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm by Saturday night, it had said.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has earmarked 53 teams to tackle possible after-effects of Cyclone 'Tauktae' that is developing in the Arabian Sea.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

Entertainment News Roundup: French techno musician rocks Swiss mountain tops; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. will not immediately lift mask rules in air, public transit; Chinese firm's COVID-19 drug claims draw skepticism and more

Google to invest USD40 million in Black-led startups, VC firms by 2021-end

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi to chair high-level meeting on COVID-19 situation, vaccination today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will chair a high-level meeting on the countrys coronavirus situation and the ongoing vaccination drive. The meeting will begin at 11 am. Earlier on Wednesday, the Prime Minister had on Wednesday cha...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Canada plots course to fully vaccinated return to gatherings in fallCanada on Friday said there would be a gradual return to a world with indoor sports and family gatherings as more peopl...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Black Panther figure joins London Madame Tussauds for re-openingMarvel superhero Black Panther went on display at Madame Tussauds in London on Friday, the latest addition at the wa...

Super Animal Royale, Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse coming to Stadia

Google on Friday confirmed that two new games will be coming soon to the Stadia store. These include - Pixile Studios Super Animal Royale and WayForwards Shantae and the Pirates Curse.The Super Animal Royale will be free for all Stadia play...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021