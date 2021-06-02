Odd News Roundup: French restaurant serves up food of the future: insects

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

French restaurant serves up food of the future: insects

Laurent Veyet's tasting menu is not for the faint-hearted, but may point to the future of feeding a booming world population - there is a prawn salad with yellow mealworm, crunchy insects on a bed of vegetables and chocolate-coated grasshoppers. As sun bathed the outdoor restaurant terraces in Paris, Veyet's ornate dishes were winning approving nods and murmurs of satisfaction from his adventurous clientele.

