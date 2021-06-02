‘Sidhu missing’ posters surface in Amritsar, promise Rs 50k reward to trace him

Street walls of the Amritsar East assembly constituency here on Wednesday appeared plastered overnight with a large number of posters, proclaiming that area MLA Navjot Sidhu has gone "missing".

The posters also announced a reward of Rs 50,000 to anyone who traces the legislator and brings him back to the constituency.

Advertisement

The posters were pasted by an NGO, 'Dhan Dhan Baba Deep Singh Ji' stating, "Congress MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu is missing".

NGO representative Anil Kumar Vishist Bunty alleged that Sidhu had been inaccessible to the residents of the Amritsar East assembly constituency.

He also alleged a lack of development of the area and claimed that heaps of garbage and stranded water on the roads could be seen anywhere in this assembly segment.

Even his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu was also not accessible, he further alleged.

Bunty accused the Sidhu couple of doing nothing for the development of the constituency.

It was not the first time that the "Sidhu missing" posters have surfaced in Amritsar.

"Sidhu missing" posters had earlier surfaced ten years back when he was a BJP MP.

At that time, posters were pasted by the Congress municipal councillor Raman Bakshi who is presently senior Deputy Mayor of Amritsar Municipal Corporation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)