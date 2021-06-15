Left Menu

Work underway on 3 of 11 NAINA town planning schemes, says CIDCO

PTI | Thane | Updated: 15-06-2021 20:12 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 20:12 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@CIDCO_Ltd)
The implementation of the NAINA project over 371 square kilometres of land around the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport is progressing at a fast pace and work on three of the 11 town planning schemes have commenced, CIDCO officials said on Tuesday.

The City and Industrial Development Corporation also said land owners who are part of schemes 4 to 11 have been directed to submit their consent letters as quickly as possible.

The work under the Navi Mumbai Airport Influenced Notified Area (NAINA) covers 175 villages in Raigad district, and 11 town planning schemes are being implemented in 23 of these villages, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

