Bihar CM inaugurates, lays foundation of several buildings

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday inaugurated 169 buildings of 21 departments built at a cost of about Rs 1,411 crore.

The foundation stone was laid for another 73 structures worth Rs 725.25 crore, an official release said.

The programme was held via video-conferencing.

Speaking on the occasion, Kumar said, ''We have substantially increased the budgetary allocation of the building construction department so that more government buildings can be constructed in the state''.

Since the state government is sincere about adhering to environmental norms, only eco-friendly fly ash bricks are being used in the construction of the strutures, he said.

The chief minister also inaugurated the Bihar Sadan in the national capital, the foundation stone of which was laid by him two years ago.

''There are 108 rooms in the 10-storey Bihar Sadan built in about two acres in Delhis Dwarka Sector-19. Solar energy will be used in Bihar Sadan. The entire building is earthquake resistant,'' said a senior official of the Building Construction Department of the state government.

Other government buildings that were inaugurated by the chief minister, include engineering colleges of Araria, Madhepura, Bettiah, Kishanganj, and Gopalganj.

Besides, newly constructed circuit houses in Patna, Motihari, Aurangabad, Lakhisarai were also inaugurated.

Deputy Chief Ministers Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi, the states Building Construction Minister Ashok Choudhary and several other ministers were also present at the programme.

