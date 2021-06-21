Left Menu

Bihar CM inaugurates, lays foundation of several buildings

PTI | Patna | Updated: 21-06-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 19:05 IST
Bihar CM inaugurates, lays foundation of several buildings
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday inaugurated 169 buildings of 21 departments built at a cost of about Rs 1,411 crore.

The foundation stone was laid for another 73 structures worth Rs 725.25 crore, an official release said.

The programme was held via video-conferencing.

Speaking on the occasion, Kumar said, ''We have substantially increased the budgetary allocation of the building construction department so that more government buildings can be constructed in the state''.

Since the state government is sincere about adhering to environmental norms, only eco-friendly fly ash bricks are being used in the construction of the strutures, he said.

The chief minister also inaugurated the Bihar Sadan in the national capital, the foundation stone of which was laid by him two years ago.

''There are 108 rooms in the 10-storey Bihar Sadan built in about two acres in Delhis Dwarka Sector-19. Solar energy will be used in Bihar Sadan. The entire building is earthquake resistant,'' said a senior official of the Building Construction Department of the state government.

Other government buildings that were inaugurated by the chief minister, include engineering colleges of Araria, Madhepura, Bettiah, Kishanganj, and Gopalganj.

Besides, newly constructed circuit houses in Patna, Motihari, Aurangabad, Lakhisarai were also inaugurated.

Deputy Chief Ministers Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi, the states Building Construction Minister Ashok Choudhary and several other ministers were also present at the programme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientists again; Chinese astronauts board space station module in historic mission and more

Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientis...

 Global
2
Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

 United States
3
COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians were safe; Mexico posts 3,964 new coronavirus cases; 192 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021