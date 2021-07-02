Left Menu

Rescuers trying to free worker trapped in DC home collapse

Emergency crews responded on Thursday to a report of a building under construction that collapsed in the nations capital.Several people were reported to be injured.The collapse happened around 3.30 pm in the Brightwood Park neighborhood of Washington.Fire officials said the building was under construction and fully collapsed. Officials didnt provide an exact number of people who were injured and didnt immediately provide details on the extent of their injuries.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-07-2021 01:55 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 01:43 IST
Rescuers trying to free worker trapped in DC home collapse
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United States

Emergency crews responded on Thursday to a report of a building under construction that collapsed in the nation's capital.

Several people were reported to be injured.

The collapse happened around 3.30 pm in the Brightwood Park neighborhood of Washington.

Fire officials said the building was under construction and fully collapsed. They said at least one person was trapped in the collapse and emergency crews were working to free the person from the rubble.

Officials said several other construction workers were injured and emergency crews had evacuated two homes next to the collapse. Officials didn't provide an exact number of people who were injured and didn't immediately provide details on the extent of their injuries. Video from the scene showed firefighters climbing through debris and planks of wood, working to rescue the trapped person.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global
2
Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

 United States
3
Slack adds new tools to improve collaboration in work-from-anywhere world

Slack adds new tools to improve collaboration in work-from-anywhere world

Global
4
AT&T to migrate its 5G mobile network to Microsoft Azure

AT&T to migrate its 5G mobile network to Microsoft Azure

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021