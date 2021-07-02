Composite building to house office of SMC, SDA likely to be completed by October

The work on the composite building, which will house the offices of the Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) and the Sambalpur Development Authority (SDA), is likely to be completed by October this year, an official said.

The work on the building, which will be a replica of Hirakud Dam, had stopped for around one year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The SMC itself is executing the work on the four- storey building. A detailed project report and design of it was prepared by a Kolkata-based architectural firm. The estimated budget of the building, construction work of which began in November 2017, is Rs 14.89 crore.

The construction work of the building stopped after the lockdown was imposed last year, SMC Municipal Engineer B B Mohanty said.

Though the work resumed after the lockdown during first wave was lifted, it didn't gain pace as very few labourers turned up to the work site, Mohanty said.

''And after a few days, the work was stopped again due to the second wave of Covid. However, workers resumed the work now and it is underway in full swing,'' the official said. ''The building has been completed structurally. We have set a target to complete the finishing work of the building by October,'' he said.

At present, the SMC is operating from the building, where the office of the Sambalpur Municipality was located.

The Sambalpur municipality was constituted in the year 1867 and the existing office building of the Sambalpur municipality was constructed in the year 1927.

However, Sambalpur was accorded corporation status in the year 2014. But the existing building of the Sambalpur municipality does not have sufficient space to accommodate all the sections of the municipal corporation.

Similarly, the office of the SDA is situated at Saliabagicha area of the city now. Since the jurisdiction of the SDA has expanded over the last few years, the SDA also requires a spacious building. All the required facilities to run the two offices will be available in the composite office building.

