Covid norm violations: Delhi govt closes Lajpat Nagar market till further orders

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2021 12:52 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 12:48 IST
The Delhi government has ordered the closure of the popular Lajpat Nagar market in south Delhi till further orders and the Rui Mandi in Sadar Bazar till July 6 for violation of Covid norms, officials said on Monday.

The order to close the markets was issued on Sunday by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA). Sub-Divisional Magistrate, South East District, Padmakar Ram Tripathi said in an order that an inspection was carried out by the COVID-19 appropriate behaviour enforcement teams at the Lajpat Nagar Central Market wherein ''gross violations'' of guidelines was observed.

''It is, hereby, directed that the above market (Lajpat Nagar Central Market) is closed with immediate effect until further orders,'' the DDMA order said.

