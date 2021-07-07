Left Menu

Hot weather conditions prevail in Haryana, Punjab, Gurugram records 44.5 C

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-07-2021 20:26 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 20:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Hot weather conditions continued to prevail in Haryana and Punjab on Wednesday, with Gurugram sizzling at 44.5 degrees Celsius.

Gurugram, which recorded a maximum temperature that was seven notches above normal, was the hottest place in Haryana.

Among other places in Haryana, Hisar recorded a high of 41.9 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal, while Narnaul and Bhiwani recorded a maximum temperature of 42.3 degrees Celsius and 40.7 degrees Celsius respectively, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Rohtak's maximum settled at 41.5 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal. Ambala recorded a high of 40.3 degrees Celsius, five notches above normal, while Karnal's maximum settled at 39.2 degrees Celsius, also five notches above normal.

In Punjab, Patiala recorded a maximum temperature of 41.4 degrees Celsius, six notches above normal.

Amritsar recorded a maximum temperature of 41.2 degrees Celsius, five notches above normal, while Ludhiana's high settled at 39.8 degrees Celsius.

Bathinda registered a high of 40.5 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a high of 40.2 degrees Celsius, five notches above normal. PTI SUN RC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

