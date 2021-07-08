Left Menu

One of China's wandering elephants is returned to reserve

The other elephant had been wandering on its own for more than a month, and had shown no intention to return to its herd, according to Yunnan Provincial Command Center for the Safety and Monitoring of North Migrating Asian Elephants.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 08-07-2021 12:28 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 12:18 IST
One of China's wandering elephants is returned to reserve
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

A male Asian elephant that had separated from a herd that has been wandering southwest China for more than a a year has been anaesthetized and returned to its nature reserve.

The lone elephant was captured in Yuxi city and sent back to the Xishuangbanna National Nature Reserve, about 280 kilometers (175 miles) away, on Wednesday, a command center monitoring the elephants said. It appeared healthy and did not have any suffer from any injuries, the Yunnan provincial government said in a social media post.

The remaining 14 elephants have been moving southward recently but are still far from the reserve. The other elephant had been wandering on its own for more than a month, and had shown no intention to return to its herd, according to Yunnan Provincial Command Center for the Safety and Monitoring of North Migrating Asian Elephants. It had relied heavily on food that the command center provided or that it found in villagers' homes, and had stayed in a rural neighbourhood very close to a highway and a major railroad since Monday. The elephant's frequent activities in populated areas prompted concerns of local authorities, who made the decision to send the elephant back to reduce public safety risk. More than 200 people, dozens of emergency vehicles and 20 drones have been deployed to monitor the elephants, according to the command center.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR activities: Mandaviya

All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR acti...

 India
2
Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

 India
3
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in Aug; COVID Delta variant could ruin summer, French government warns and more

Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021