Left Menu

Pondy CM inspects progress of construction work of Kamaraj memorial

PTI | Pondy | Updated: 08-07-2021 17:06 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 17:06 IST
Pondy CM inspects progress of construction work of Kamaraj memorial
  • Country:
  • India

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Thursday said the Kamaraj memorial, built at a cost of Rs 24 crore, near here would be thrown open to public soon.

After inspecting the progress of construction work of the mammoth structure, he told reporters that the 'manimandapam' dedicated to the former Tamil Nadu CM K Kamaraj would be inaugurated in about two weeks.

The memorial will have facilities to train students for civil service examinations.

Rangasamy said the memorial would also house two open auditoriums, a museum and have portraits on the life of the late leader.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR activities: Mandaviya

All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR acti...

 India
2
Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in Aug; COVID Delta variant could ruin summer, French government warns and more

Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in...

 Global
4
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021