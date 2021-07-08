Pondy CM inspects progress of construction work of Kamaraj memorial

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Thursday said the Kamaraj memorial, built at a cost of Rs 24 crore, near here would be thrown open to public soon.

After inspecting the progress of construction work of the mammoth structure, he told reporters that the 'manimandapam' dedicated to the former Tamil Nadu CM K Kamaraj would be inaugurated in about two weeks.

Advertisement

The memorial will have facilities to train students for civil service examinations.

Rangasamy said the memorial would also house two open auditoriums, a museum and have portraits on the life of the late leader.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)