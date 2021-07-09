Left Menu

Hot weather conditions prevail in Punjab, Haryana

Hot weather conditions persisted in Punjab and Haryana on Friday even as a few places received rainfall.Narnaul in Haryana recorded its maximum at 41.5 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal, according to a report of the Meteorological Department here.Among other places, Ambala, Hisar and Karnal recorded their maximum temperatures at 36.4, 41.1 and 34.8 degrees Celsius respectively, up to two notches above normal. Chandigarh received light rainfall of 0.6 mm in the morning.

Hot weather conditions persisted in Punjab and Haryana on Friday even as a few places received rainfall.

Narnaul in Haryana recorded its maximum at 41.5 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal, according to a report of the Meteorological Department here.

Among other places, Ambala, Hisar and Karnal recorded their maximum temperatures at 36.4, 41.1 and 34.8 degrees Celsius respectively, up to two notches above normal. Karnal received 32 mm of rainfall.

Rohtak, Gurugram and Bhiwani recorded their respective maximum temperatures at 39.3, 39.7 and 41 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, maximum temperatures of Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala settled at 36.7, 35.7 and 35.6 degrees Celsius. Ludhiana and Patiala witnessed rainfall of 0.6 mm and 7.9 mm.

Chandigarh's maximum temperature was 36.8 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal. Chandigarh received light rainfall of 0.6 mm in the morning.

