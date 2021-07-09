Mumbai: Eight-year-old boy dies after ceiling plaster falls on him

An eight-year-old boy was killed and a woman injured, when the plaster from the ceiling of their home fell on them in the western suburb of Goregaon here in the early hours of Friday, a civic official said.

The incident took place in one of the apartments in New Aman building in Goregaon (west) around 5.30 am, the official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. The boy and a 36-year-old woman had sustained injuries in the incident, and were rushed to civic-run Cooper Hospital, he said.

The boy was declared dead on admission, while the woman is undergoing treatment and her condition is stable, the official said.

According to the BMC, the city had reported three incidents of collapse in the 24 hours since Thursday morning, and of these, one occurred in the island city and two took place in the western suburbs.

