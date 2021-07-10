Left Menu

AAP govt's tree plantation drive helped reduce air pollution in Delhi by 25 pc: Gautam

The AAP governments large scale tree plantation drive has helped increase the green cover and reduce air pollution in national capital by 25 per cent, Delhi Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam said on Saturday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2021 19:15 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 19:15 IST
AAP govt's tree plantation drive helped reduce air pollution in Delhi by 25 pc: Gautam
  • Country:
  • India

The AAP government's large scale tree plantation drive has helped increase the green cover and reduce air pollution in national capital by 25 per cent, Delhi Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam said on Saturday. The minister planted saplings to mark the ongoing 'Van Mahotsav' which aims to plant over 33 lakh saplings across the city this year. As part of the programme, a 15-day long tree plantation drive from June 26 is presently underway.

''Due to the large scale tree plantation drive which happens every year, the Delhi government has been successful in not only increasing the green cover of Delhi but also reduce the pollution level in the capital by 25 per cent,'' said Gautam and appealed to the people to join and participate in the plantation drive.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government is putting in its best efforts to deal with the air pollution problem, and has taken several steps to curb it such as bringing the tree transplantation policy, anti-dust pollution campaign, electric vehicle policy and 'Red light on-Gaadi off' campaign, among others, a statement quoting him said.

''The Delhi government is the first state government to come up with a solution to stubble burning by using bio decomposers,'' he claimed.

On World Environment Day, the city government had started a drive to plant medicinal plants.

Fourteen nurseries of the Delhi government have been distributing medicinal plants, including amla, guava, arjun, jamun, neem, tulsi, giloy and aloe vera, free of cost.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO and more

Science News Roundup: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers...

 Global
2
Redmi K20 Pro receiving stable MIUI 12.5 update in India

Redmi K20 Pro receiving stable MIUI 12.5 update in India

 India
3
South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

 South Africa
4
Stadia Pro members can play Dead by Daylight and The Crew 2 for free this weekend

Stadia Pro members can play Dead by Daylight and The Crew 2 for free this we...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021