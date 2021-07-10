Left Menu

2 killed as motorcycle hits tree in Odisha

PTI | Phulbani | Updated: 10-07-2021 21:24 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 21:24 IST
Two persons died when their speeding motorcycle hit a roadside tree in Odisha's Kandhamal district after the motorcyclist lost control over the two-wheeler, police said on Saturday.

The accident took place on Friday night at Madinata village, about 90 km from here, an officer said.

The deceased are identified as Sunil Digal and Sumanta Digal, Balliguda Police Station Inspector In-charge Baba Shankar Sharaf said.

Both were from Kutikia village, he said.

The bodies were sent to Balliguda Sub-Divisional Hospital for postmortem, he added.

