Several places in Rajasthan record light to heavy rainfall
Several places in Rajasthan recorded light to heavy showers on Sunday, with Jaipur receiving the maximum 63 mm rains, the Meteorological Department said.
Gangrar in Bhilwara district recorded 41 mm rainfall, while Reodar in Sirohi and Jawaja in Ajmer recorded 35 mm and 34 mm, respectively, it said.
Bundi , Ajmer, Sikar and Ganganagar also received 23 mm, 11 mm, 9 mm and 2 mm rains respectively, according to the weather department here. The weather department has predicted heavy rains at isolated places in Udaipur, Dungarpur and Pratapgarh districts in the next 24 hours.
