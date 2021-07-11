Left Menu

Several places in Rajasthan record light to heavy rainfall

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 11-07-2021 20:18 IST | Created: 11-07-2021 20:15 IST
Several places in Rajasthan record light to heavy rainfall
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Several places in Rajasthan recorded light to heavy showers on Sunday, with Jaipur receiving the maximum 63 mm rains, the Meteorological Department said.

Gangrar in Bhilwara district recorded 41 mm rainfall, while Reodar in Sirohi and Jawaja in Ajmer recorded 35 mm and 34 mm, respectively, it said.

Bundi , Ajmer, Sikar and Ganganagar also received 23 mm, 11 mm, 9 mm and 2 mm rains respectively, according to the weather department here. The weather department has predicted heavy rains at isolated places in Udaipur, Dungarpur and Pratapgarh districts in the next 24 hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should I have my AstraZeneca booster shot at 8 weeks rather than 12? Here’s the evidence so you can decide

Should I have my AstraZeneca booster shot at 8 weeks rather than 12? Here’s ...

 Australia
2
Third-largest diamond found in June, then a bigger one days later. What’s behind the monster gem boom?

Third-largest diamond found in June, then a bigger one days later. What’s be...

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart ris...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021