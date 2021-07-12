Left Menu

Researchers at IIT-M develop AI-based algorithm to identify cancer-causing alterations

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 12-07-2021 16:53 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 16:34 IST
Researchers at IIT-M develop AI-based algorithm to identify cancer-causing alterations
Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, on Monday said its research team has developed an Artificial Intelligence based mathematical model to identify cancer-causing alterations in human cells.

The algorithm uses a relatively unexplored technique of leveraging DNA composition to pinpoint genetic alterations that were responsible for progression of cancer, a press release said.

The team was led by professor B Ravindran, head, Robert Bosch Centre for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (RBCDSAI), IIT Madras and Karthik Raman, faculty member, RBCDSAI, IIT Madras.

''One of the major challenges faced by cancer researchers involves the differentiation between the relatively small number of 'driver' mutations that enable the cancer cells to grow and the large number of passenger mutations that do not have any effect on the progression of the disease'', Ravindran said.

Researchers hope that the driver mutations predicted through their 'mathematical model' would ultimately help discover potentially novel drug targets and advance the notion of prescribing the 'right drug to the right person at the right time'.

''Our model could distinguish between well-studied drivers and passenger mutations from cancer genes with an accuracy of 89 per cent'', Ravindran said.

The next step for the team includes developing an easy- to-use web interface to enable cancer researchers get predictions on preferred set of variants and further studies on the context of the mutations, among others, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; Australia reports first 2021 local COVID-19 death and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; A...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart ris...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space touris...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variants simultaneously; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variant...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021