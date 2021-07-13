Left Menu

Waterlogging on several road stretches across city following rains

Such complaints will be dealt on priority, a PWD official said.Some of the stretches where waterlogging was seen include underneath the AIIMS flyover, Sangam Vihar, Kirari among others.According to the India Meteorological Department IMD, the Southwest Monsoon finally reached the capital on Tuesday, 16 days behind the usual date of onset.Normally monsoon reaches Delhi by June 27. Last year, the wind system had reached Delhi on June 25 and covered the entire country by June 29.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2021 09:50 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 09:44 IST
Waterlogging on several road stretches across city following rains
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Heavy rains in the city on Tuesday morning led to waterlogging on several road stretches including near the AIIMS flyover in south Delhi.

Public Works Department (PWD) officials said that only minor waterlogging complaints have been reported so far and efforts are being taken to remove water from such stretches.

"Our field staff is on the ground and we are closely observing the situation in connection with waterlogging. Such complaints will be dealt with on priority," a PWD official said.

Some of the stretches where waterlogging were seen include underneath the AIIMS flyover, Sangam Vihar, Kirari among others.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Southwest Monsoon finally reached the capital on Tuesday, 16 days behind the usual date of onset.

Normally monsoon reaches Delhi by June 27. It covers the entire country by July 8. Last year, the wind system had reached Delhi on June 25 and covered the entire country by June 29.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

 United States
2
Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

 India
3
Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variants simultaneously; Taiwan's Foxconn, TSMC ink $350 million COVID-19 vaccine deal and more

Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variant...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021