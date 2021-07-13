Waterlogging on several road stretches across city following rains

Heavy rains in the city on Tuesday morning led to waterlogging on several road stretches including near the AIIMS flyover in south Delhi.

Public Works Department (PWD) officials said that only minor waterlogging complaints have been reported so far and efforts are being taken to remove water from such stretches.

"Our field staff is on the ground and we are closely observing the situation in connection with waterlogging. Such complaints will be dealt with on priority," a PWD official said.

Some of the stretches where waterlogging were seen include underneath the AIIMS flyover, Sangam Vihar, Kirari among others.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Southwest Monsoon finally reached the capital on Tuesday, 16 days behind the usual date of onset.

Normally monsoon reaches Delhi by June 27. It covers the entire country by July 8. Last year, the wind system had reached Delhi on June 25 and covered the entire country by June 29.

