Panel to look into proposed amendment in procedure for allotment of 'religious' plots

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 22:18 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: wikipedia
The DDA on Tuesday formed a sub-committee to examine a proposed amendment in the procedure and eligibility conditions for allotment of 'religious' category plots through e-auction, officials said.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the urban body chaired by Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal.

The meeting was also attended by Delhi Development Authority (DDA) Vice Chairman Anurag Jain, and members Vijender Gupta, O P Sharma and Somnath Bharti among others.

''Certain amendments in procedure and eligibility conditions for allotment of religious category plots through e-auction were proposed before the Authority. However, it was decided to form a sub-committee to examine the procedure and eligibility for e-auction of such plots, and give suggestions thereupon,'' the DDA said in a statement.

The panel has been constituted, a senior official said.

Vijender Gupta, Bharti, Sharma and Manish Gupta, member (administration and land management) in DDA, will be part of the sub-committee.

The revised agenda would be brought before the authority in its next meeting, the officials said.

