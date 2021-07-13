Panel to look into proposed amendment in procedure for allotment of 'religious' plots
The DDA on Tuesday formed a sub-committee to examine a proposed amendment in the procedure and eligibility conditions for allotment of 'religious' category plots through e-auction, officials said.
The decision was taken during a meeting of the urban body chaired by Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal.
The meeting was also attended by Delhi Development Authority (DDA) Vice Chairman Anurag Jain, and members Vijender Gupta, O P Sharma and Somnath Bharti among others.
''Certain amendments in procedure and eligibility conditions for allotment of religious category plots through e-auction were proposed before the Authority. However, it was decided to form a sub-committee to examine the procedure and eligibility for e-auction of such plots, and give suggestions thereupon,'' the DDA said in a statement.
The panel has been constituted, a senior official said.
Vijender Gupta, Bharti, Sharma and Manish Gupta, member (administration and land management) in DDA, will be part of the sub-committee.
The revised agenda would be brought before the authority in its next meeting, the officials said.
