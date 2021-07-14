Rains lead to waterlogging in parts of Delhi

Rains lashed Delhi for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, leading to heavy waterlogging on major roads and low-lying residential areas, and disrupting traffic for long hours.

The maximum temperature settled at 35 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.

Vehicles moved bumper-to-bumper in knee-deep water at Chandni Chowk, Pragati Maidan, Azadpur Chowk, Rajeev Chowk, Subhash Chowk, CH Baktawar Singh Road, Shivaji Park, Basai Road etc.

However, traffic movement remained smooth on the Minto Bridge, which has hit headlines due to heavy waterlogging in the monsoon season over the years.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the Ridge weather station recorded 107.4 mm precipitation between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded 26.1 mm rainfall.

The automatic weather stations at Najafgarh and Pitampura recorded 62.5 mm and 87.5 mm rainfall respectively.

Lodhi Road gauged 25 mm precipitation during the period.

Rainfall recorded below 15 mm is considered light, between 15 and 64.5 mm moderate, between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm heavy, between 115.6 and 204.4 mm very heavy. Above 204.4 mm is considered extremely heavy rainfall.

The rain reduced the deficiency in Delhi from 65 per cent to 56 per cent. The city has so far received only 65.4 mm rainfall against the normal of 147.2 mm since June 1, when the season starts. It received the first rains of the monsoon season on Tuesday, 16 days after the usual date of June 27.

Light to moderate rainfall is expected in Delhi over the next six days.

Over the last one month, the weather department struggled to accurately forecast when the monsoon will reach the capital and came under sharp criticism when the wind system repetitively gave Delhi a miss, despite favourable conditions.

After several wayward forecasts, the IMD acknowledged on Monday that ''such type of failure by numerical models in the prediction of monsoon over the capital is rare and uncommon''.

It had earlier said monsoon would hit Delhi on June 15, which would have been 12 days early, but the wind system entered a ''break'' phase. The monsoon finally embraced Delhi on Tuesday.

