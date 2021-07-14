Delhi PWD minister inaugurates motorable road, lays foundation stone for sewer line Rohini

Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday inaugurated a motorable road and laid the foundation stone for a sewer line in Raja Vihar in Rohini, a government statement said.

The statement said that till now residents of the locality had no motorable road where big vehicles like water tankers or ambulances could ply and reach them. The statement quoted Jain as saying, We have taken the initiative (to built the road) but they (BJP) want to claim it…Under the Mukhya Mantri Sadak Punarnirman Yojana, new roads have been constructed in the area and the old, dysfunctional sewer line is being brought back to life." The minister laid the foundation stone of the sewer pumping station in Raja Vihar through which the sewer line of the area will be connected to the main sewer line in Rithala.This will greatly solve drainage problems in the area, the statement said.

