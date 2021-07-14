Left Menu

Delhi PWD minister inaugurates motorable road, lays foundation stone for sewer line Rohini

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2021 22:20 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 22:11 IST
Delhi PWD minister inaugurates motorable road, lays foundation stone for sewer line Rohini
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixbay
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday inaugurated a motorable road and laid the foundation stone for a sewer line in Raja Vihar in Rohini, a government statement said.

The statement said that till now residents of the locality had no motorable road where big vehicles like water tankers or ambulances could ply and reach them. The statement quoted Jain as saying, We have taken the initiative (to built the road) but they (BJP) want to claim it…Under the Mukhya Mantri Sadak Punarnirman Yojana, new roads have been constructed in the area and the old, dysfunctional sewer line is being brought back to life." The minister laid the foundation stone of the sewer pumping station in Raja Vihar through which the sewer line of the area will be connected to the main sewer line in Rithala.This will greatly solve drainage problems in the area, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Business briefs

Business briefs

 India
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

 Global
3
Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Frontline customers

Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Front...

 Global
4
WHO warns against people mixing and matching COVID vaccines

WHO warns against people mixing and matching COVID vaccines

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021