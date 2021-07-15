U’khand cabinet nod to building offices of national political parties on residential land
The Uttarakhand government has cleared a proposal of bringing the construction of offices of national political parties within the scope of Dehradun Master Plan-2025.
The clearance of the proposal paves the way for the national political parties to build their offices on residential land.
The state cabinet gave its nod to the proposal at its meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday, cabinet minister Subodh Uniyal said.
Earlier, according to the Dehradun Master Plan-2025, only offices of local bodies, central and state government offices could be constructed on land categorised as ‘residential’.
The clearance of the proposal thus removes a technical hurdle in the construction of a sprawling state office of the ruling BJP in Ladpur area of the city. Its foundation stone was laid by BJP national president J P Nadda last year.
