Death toll due to recent heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh rises to 13

The death toll due to landslides and flash floods triggered by the recent heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh has risen to 13, an official said on Thursday.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 15-07-2021 22:40 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 22:35 IST
The death toll due to landslides and flash floods triggered by the recent heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh has risen to 13, an official said on Thursday. State disaster management department director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said as reported by the meteorological department, Bhagsu nullah in Kangra district changed its course due to the heavy rains recently. The death toll due to landslides and flash floods triggered by the recent rains in the state have risen to 13 so far, he added. The deaths include seven females and six males, he said. Two people are still missing and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is continuing its rescue operation, he added. Of the 13, 12 people died in Kangra district, while one in Kullu district, he added. In Kangra district, nine people lost their lives in Boh valley, one each in Nagrota Bagwan, Mcleodganj's Liyun Khad and Baijnath's Baith Khad, he said, adding their bodies had been recovered. Two people, including one each at Boh valley and Manjhi Khad in Samirpur, are still missing, he added. PTI DJI TDS TDS

