New conservation tender to be issued for Aurangabad's historic Mehmood Darwaza

The Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL) on Monday said it would issue a fresh tender for the conservation of Mehmood Darwaza, one of the nine gates here, as an earlier one received no response, an official said.

The gate, built by Babashah Mehmood and located near a historic watermill in Panchakki, was subjected to a new structural audit after which it was decided to issue a fresh tender, the official said.

The gate's arches and roofs have weakened due to vehicle hits, the latest of which took place earlier this month, the official added.

ASCDCL official Sneha Bakshi told PTI the audit showed that the arches and roof need complete restoration, and, therefore, a fresh tender was being issued as the earlier one, worth Rs 56 lakh, did not elicit any response.

The gate is connected to the watermill by a bridge, which is now proving narrow for traffic movement, and there was need for a parallel bridge apart from restoration of the original, historian Dulari Qureshi said.

