Heavy rainfall forecast for parts of Kerala

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 22-07-2021 15:50 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 15:24 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The India meteorological department (IMD) on Thursday issued an Orange Alert for the districts of Ernakulam, Idukki, Kozhikode, and Wayanad for Thursday and Friday, predicting very heavy rains.

The Met department also issued an alert to the fishermen of the state and asked them not to venture into the sea till July 26.

''Strong winds with speeds reaching 40-50 Kmph gusting to 60 mph are very likely along and off Kerala coast.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into these sea areas during the period mentioned,'' the weatherman issued a warning from July 22 to 26.

An Orange alert was issued for the Kannur district on Friday.

The IMD also issued a Yellow alert for all other districts on Friday.

A Red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an Orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rains.

A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.

