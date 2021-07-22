Left Menu

More than 90% of adult Beijing residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19

The northern province of Shanxi said 46.7% of its adults have received two doses as of July 20 while the full inoculation rate for adults in the eastern Zhejiang was 49.8% by July 19. China is expected to vaccinate at least 70% of target groups by the end of this year, Zeng Yixin, vice head of the National Health Commission, told the official Xinhua news agency last month, without giving details of the groups.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 22-07-2021 17:03 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 16:59 IST
More than 90% of adult Beijing residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

China's capital Beijing has fully vaccinated nearly 91% of its adult residents against COVID-19, data from the municipal government showed, as the country expands its national vaccination efforts. Some 17.7 million people, or 90.8% of adult residents in Beijing, had been inoculated as of July 21, city authorities said on Thursday via social media. That accounts for roughly 80.8% of its total population of 21.9 million.

Full vaccinations of adults in other large Chinese cities have also made significant headway, with Shanghai and Wuhan exceeding rates of 80% and 77% respectively, local authorities said. China said on Thursday it has administered 1.49 billion doses of COVID-19 shots as of July 21 but it does not disclose nationwide data on how many people have been fully vaccinated.

The vaccination pace in China slowed to about 11.8 million doses per day on average in July, compared with an average of nearly 20 million in June, while vaccination rates in some provinces lagged behind those seen in major cities. The northern province of Shanxi said 46.7% of its adults have received two doses as of July 20 while the full inoculation rate for adults in eastern Zhejiang was 49.8% by July 19.

China is expected to vaccinate at least 70% of target groups by the end of this year, Zeng Yixin, vice head of the National Health Commission, told the official Xinhua news agency last month, without giving details of the groups. Shanxi said it aims to reach at least a 91.2% vaccination rate for those aged above 12 in the second half of this year, without specifying whether the target is for a full vaccination rate or not.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Security

EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Securit...

 United Kingdom
2
IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant in Italy; Olympics-WHO head Tedros backs Tokyo Games amid pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant ...

 Global
4
Safe Security raises $33mn funding led by UK's BT Group

Safe Security raises $33mn funding led by UK's BT Group

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021