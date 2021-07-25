Left Menu

Parts of UP get light rain, more expected on Monday

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 25-07-2021 15:38 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 15:23 IST
Parts of UP get light rain, more expected on Monday
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Light rain occurred at isolated places in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, the Meteorological department said.

Rainfall was recorded in Pratapgarh, Banda, Lalitpur and Mahoba, it said.

Agra was the hottest place in the state as the maximum temperature there settled at 37 degrees Celsius.

According to the Met office, heavy rain is very likely at isolated places in the state on Monday while thundershowers are very likely at most places in the state on July 27 and July 28.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long opening ceremony speech; Gymnastics- For medals, U.S. women face biggest opponents - each other and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long openin...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - RKI; China's Sinovac evaluates vaccine plant in Chile and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - R...

 Global
4
Longer gap in Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccines boosts antibody levels: Study

Longer gap in Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccines boosts antibody levels: Study

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021