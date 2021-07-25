Parts of UP get light rain, more expected on Monday

Light rain occurred at isolated places in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, the Meteorological department said.

Rainfall was recorded in Pratapgarh, Banda, Lalitpur and Mahoba, it said.

Agra was the hottest place in the state as the maximum temperature there settled at 37 degrees Celsius.

According to the Met office, heavy rain is very likely at isolated places in the state on Monday while thundershowers are very likely at most places in the state on July 27 and July 28.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)