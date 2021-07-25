Left Menu

Light to moderate rainfall lashes several parts of Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 25-07-2021 19:22 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 19:22 IST
Light to moderate rainfall occurred at several places in Rajasthan during the last 24 hours, weather office said.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall also occurred at some places in Pratapgarh, Jhalawar, Chittorgarh, Dungarpur and Banswara districts with Pipalkhunt in Pratapgarh receiving the maximum of 16 cm rainfall.

Pratapagrh recorded 14 cm while Dug (Jhalawar); Dungla and Badi Sadari (Chittorgarh); and Sabla in Dungarpur recorded 9 cm rainfall.

Chittorgarh, Dabok, Bundi, Bhilwara, Kota and Ganganagar also recorded 76 mm, 29.7mm, 5mm, 4 mm, 1mm and 0.2 mm rain respectively.

The meteorological department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next 24 hours at some places in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

