Science News Roundup: Dutch teen on space flight told Bezos he had never ordered from Amazon

Dutch teen on space flight told Bezos he had never ordered from Amazon

The Dutch teenager who became the world's youngest space traveler this week surprised billionaire Jeff Bezos on the flight by telling him he'd never ordered anything on Amazon.com.

Oliver Daemen, an 18-year-old physics student, accompanied Bezos, his brother Mark Bezos and 82-year-old female aviator Wally Funk - the oldest person to go to space - on a 10-minute trip beyond Earth's atmosphere.

