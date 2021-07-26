Science News Roundup: Dutch teen on space flight told Bezos he had never ordered from Amazon
Reuters | Updated: 26-07-2021 10:34 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 10:29 IST
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.
Dutch teen on space flight told Bezos he had never ordered from Amazon
The Dutch teenager who became the world's youngest space traveler this week surprised billionaire Jeff Bezos on the flight by telling him he'd never ordered anything on Amazon.com.
Oliver Daemen, an 18-year-old physics student, accompanied Bezos, his brother Mark Bezos and 82-year-old female aviator Wally Funk - the oldest person to go to space - on a 10-minute trip beyond Earth's atmosphere.
