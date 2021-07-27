Left Menu

Explosion at chemical complex in German city of Leverkusen

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 27-07-2021 14:58 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 14:41 IST
Explosion at chemical complex in German city of Leverkusen
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

An explosion at a chemical park shook the German city of Leverkusen on Tuesday, sending a large black cloud rising into the air.

Germany's Federal Office for Civil Protection and Disaster Assistance classified the explosion as "an extreme threat" and asked residents to stay inside and keep windows and doors closed, German news agency dpa reported.

Operators of the Chempark site in Leverkusen, about 20 km (13 miles) north of Cologne on the Rhine river, said the cause of the explosion was unclear.

They said on Twitter that firefighters and pollution detection vans had been deployed.

Police could not immediately be reached for further details.

Daily Koelner Stadt-Anzeiger reported that the explosion took place in the Buerrig neigbborhood at a garbage incineration plant.

Leverkusen is home to Bayer, one of Germany's biggest chemical companies.

