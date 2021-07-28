Left Menu

3.88 lakh low-cost houses built under PMAY (U) in Andhra in last three FYs: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2021 19:52 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 19:52 IST
As many as 3.88 lakh low-cost houses have been constructed in Andhra Pradesh in the last three financial years under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), the government told the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

In a written reply to a question asked by Rajya Sabha MP Parimal Nathwani, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore said the Centre has released an assistance of Rs 6,807.72 crore since 2018-19 for the construction of low-cost houses in the state.

In Delhi, 29,731 houses have been constructed during the same period, according to the central government.

A total of 3,88,309 low-cost houses have been constructed in Andhra Pradesh in the last three years since 2018-19 under the PMAY (U), Kishore said.

He also said the estimated number of slums in the country is 33,510 according to the 69th round of survey of the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

According to the NSSO's 69th round of survey, there are 4,539 slums in Andhra Pradesh, with a population of 1,01,86,934, the minister said.

