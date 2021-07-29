Modi, Shah to virtually join Rupani govt's five-year celebration events

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will virtually join Gujarat government events being held next week as part of celebrations to mark the completion of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani's five years in office, the state government said on Thursday.

While the state government has planned a host of events from August 1 to 9 to celebrate Rupani and Deputy CM Nitin Patel's five-year stint in their respective posts, Modi will attend ''Annotsav Diwas'' (food festival) event on August 3 through video conference from Delhi, said an official release.

On that day, the state government will distribute a kit containing 5 kg foodgrain free of cost to around 4.25 lakh poor people from 17,000 fair price shops across the state.

The state-level event for ''Annotsav'' will be held at Dahod on August 3 in the presence of Rupani, said the release.

During the event, the PM will virtually interact with beneficiaries from five districts, said the release.

Home Minister Shah will virtually attend ''Vikas Diwas'' event on August 7, said the release.

The main event that day will be held at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar in the presence of Rupani, Patel and state BJP president CR Paatil.

On that day, Shah will virtually inaugurate or lay the foundation stones for various projects worth Rs 3,906 crore.

These projects include housing for the poor, new bridges in Ahmedabad and Banaskantha, water pipeline in Mehsana and power sub-stations, said the release.

Rupani became the 16th Chief Minister of Gujarat on August 7, 2016, following the resignation of incumbent Anandiben Patel, and continued in the office after the BJP's victory in the 2017 Assembly elections.

As per the release, August 1 will be celebrated as ''Gyanshakti Diwas'', during which the government will organise education-related programmes, while ''Samvedna Diwas'' will be observed on August 2, when the state will help citizens get necessary forms and documents related to various government schemes.

Women-centric events will be held on August 4, which will be celebrated as ''Nari Gaurav Diwas''. Also, various events will be organised for farmers on ''Kisan Sanman Diwas'' on August 5.

On August 6, to be celebrated as 'Rozgar Diwas, the state government will organise 50 job fairs and other events aimed at providing employment to Gujarat's youths.

On that day, around 50,000 youths who have been selected for various posts in state-run boards and corporations will be given appointment letters, said the release.

On August 7 (''Vikas Diwas''), projects worth Rs 5,855 crore will be either launched or dedicated, while August 8 will be celebrated as ''Shaheri Jan Sukhakari Diwas'' (related to improving urban infrastructure and amenities).

Since August 9 is celebrated as 'Adivasi Diwas' in the country, programmes will be held in 53 tribal talukas of the state on that day. Various tribal-centric projects, including housing, will be launched on that day, the release said.

