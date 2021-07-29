Indore: Lab test finds no poison in liquor samples from sealed bars

The liquor samples collected from two outlets in Indore city which were sealed following three deaths earlier this week did not have any poisonous content, the police said citing a Forensic Science Laboratory's (FSL) report on Thursday.

“We sent the samples from the two bars to the FSL for testing. They did not contain poison, as per the test reports,'' Deputy Inspector General of Police Manish Kapuria told PTI. Viscera reports of the deceased were awaited, he said, adding that investigations are underway. Sagar (30), Shishir Tiwari (30) and Sachin Gupta (39) died after drinking liquor in two different bars in the city in the last six days, police had said earlier. Shishir Tiwari's autopsy report said he was suspected to have consumed a poisonous substance. While Sagar and Tiwari had attended a party at a bar in Chhota Bangarda area, Gupta had consumed alcohol at a bar in Marimata area.

