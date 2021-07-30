Torrential rain brings life to a halt in parts of West Bengal

Torrential rain over the past two days owing to the formation of a low-pressure area over Gangetic West Bengal has thrown life out of gear in several districts in the southern part of the state, where streets have gone underwater and rivers overtopped banks, submerging low-lying areas.

Many Eastern Railway (ER) and South Eastern Railway (SER) trains had to be canceled or rescheduled as tracks remained inundated near Howrah and Kolkata terminal stations, officials said.

Among the ones that were canceled include Poorva Express, Lal Kuan Express, Hool Express, while howdah-New Delhi Superfast Express, Himgiri Express, and Doon Express were rescheduled, an ER official said.

Circular Railway services in and around Kolkata were totally suspended owing to the incessant rainfall since Wednesday evening, the official said.

In the Sealdah division, services of Kolkata-Lalgola Express and Kolkata-Hazarduari Express were scrapped for the day, while Poorvanchal Express and Radhikapur-Kolkata Special were short-terminated.

The South Eastern Railway canceled special express trains from Howrah to CSTM (Mumbai), Titlagarh, Secunderabad, and Puri, and rescheduled several other trains.

Several places in Kolkata, New Town, and Howrah city remained heavily waterlogged throughout the day with gushing rainwater entering homes in some areas, causing immense hardship to residents.

In Panihati State General Hospital, a designated COVID-19 facility in the North 24 Parganas district, patients and medical staff had to wade through knee-deep water during the day.

With Para and Silabati rivers overflowing, parts of Keshpur and Chandrakona in Paschim Medinipur lay inundated, cutting off remote areas from the rest of the district.

Similarly, large tracts in Jhargram were submerged owing to the overflowing of the Dulung river.

Heavy waterlogging also hampered everyday life at Haldia in Purba Medinipur, Ghatal in Paschim Medinipur, Bolpur in Birbhum, and Indus in Bankura.

Traffic came to a halt on many flooded state highways in Bankura, Jhargram, and Paschim Medinipur as the water took time to recede after a nightlong downpour.

Two lawyers at Alipore police court here had a providential escape from electrocution on Thursday as a judge and lawyers came to their rescue and extricated them from an electrified pole, which they had touched while making their way through an inundated street.

Hearing them scream, Chief Judicial Magistrate Subrata Mukherjee and other lawyers came out and used wooden chairs and other materials to extricate them.

They were taken to a private hospital, where doctors released them after clinical tests and preliminary treatment, sources in the Alipore court said.

The Met department said on Friday that the well-marked low-pressure area, situated over the interior parts of Gangetic West Bengal, is likely to move to Jharkhand, south Bihar, and southern parts of Uttar Pradesh in the next two days.

The weatherman has forecast heavy rain till Saturday morning in Purulia, Jhargram, Paschim Medinipur, Bankura, Paschim Bardhaman, Purba Bardhaman, and Birbhum districts.

It has also forecast heavy to very heavy rain in Darjeeling and Kalimpong, and heavy rain in Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, and Alipurduar districts in sub-Himalayan West Bengal till Sunday.

Panskura in Purba Medinipur district recorded the highest rainfall in the state in 24 hours, till 8.30 am on Friday, at 250 mm, it said.

Other places that recorded heavy rainfall are Uluberia (220 mm), Diamond Harbour (220 mm), Ghatal (210 mm), Debogram (200 mm), Indus (190 mm), and Kalimpong (180 mm).

Kolkata recorded 150 mm rainfall during the period, the Met department said.

