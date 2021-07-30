Left Menu

Brahmaputra Board inks pact with IIT-Guwahati for flood, erosion control

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 30-07-2021 20:15 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 20:13 IST
Brahmaputra Board inks pact with IIT-Guwahati for flood, erosion control
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

The Brahmaputra Board has joined hands with Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, for flood and erosion management in the Brahmaputra and Barak basins in Assam.

The Brahmaputra Board in a press release said that its chairman and IIT-G director had a discussion during a joint visit to Majuli and both the organisations agreed to have a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for cooperation in the field of hydraulic and allied research focussed on flood and erosion management of the Brahmaputra and Barak rivers.

The North Eastern Hydraulic and Allied Institute (NEHARI), under the Brahmaputra Board, is carrying out a study for the protection of Majuli island in collaboration with IIT-G.

Massive floods devastate Majuli, the world's largest freshwater river island, and erosion by the Brahmaputra takes away a large part of it. The hydraulic model laboratory of NEHARI is the second such laboratory of its kind in the country after the one at CWPRS, Pune.

''An MoU between IIT, Guwahati, and NEHARI will create a synergy in the field of hydraulic research and allied activities relating to basin management, flood and riverbank management.

IIT, Guwahati, being a premier institute of technology with an active and renowned faculty and a good number of research scholars would be able to provide an environment for the best output from such research,'' the Brahmaputra Board said.

Highlighting the unique aspects of the collaboration, IIT-G director T G Sitharam said that management of a complex river like the Brahmaputra is possible only through a collaborative approach of academia and industry, and the MoU is a step in that direction. PTI TR MM MM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid offer

Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid o...

 India
2
Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

 Global
3
Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son walk; Russia's new Nauka space module set to dock with ISS and more

Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021