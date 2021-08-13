Left Menu

DBT's IBSD establishes ‘Science Museum’ in Chandel in Manipur

Dr R. K. Ranjan Singh, Hon’ble Minister of State for External Affairs and Education in his recorded message, appreciated DBT and IBSD’s efforts in establishing their first Science Museum at Chandel district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2021 15:57 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 15:57 IST
DBT's IBSD establishes ‘Science Museum’ in Chandel in Manipur
This museum will reach out to students to inspire them for a career in science and technology while celebrating the history and future of research and innovation in the country. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

To commemorate the 75 years of Independence as a part of the occasion of Jan-Bhagidari, the Autonomous Institute of Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science and Technology, Institute of Bioresources and Sustainable Development (IBSD) established 'Science Museum' in Chandel, an Aspirational District of Manipur. The Museum has been established at Maha Union Govt. Hr. Sec. School, Japhou, Chandel, Manipur, India.

The main objective of the museum is to develop a scientific attitude and to inculcate general awareness among the students and common people and also to promote scientific intervention through bioresources for the benefit of students and common man of the region by demonstrating about instruments, organising lectures, seminars, scientific camps and outreach program.

This Science Museum at Chandel, an aspirational district of Manipur was inaugurated on 11th August 2021 by Dr Renu Swarup, Secretary to Govt of India, Department of Biotechnology. Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, Hon'ble Minister of State for Education & External Affairs, Govt of India and the Hon'ble Member of Parliament, Inner Manipur at Lok Sabha also sent his best wishes for the success of the museum through a pre-recorded message. The program was graced by several dignitaries namely, Dr T. Ramasami, former Secretary to Govt of India, DST; Shri Rajkumar Mayangalambam, Deputy Commissioner of Chandel, Shri Ksh. Siddharth, ADC of Chandel; Shri N Pritam, SDO Chandel, Shri Warson Anal, Principal of Maha Union Govt. Hr. Sec. School and others.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Swarup said, "I am delighted to Inaugurate DBT's First Science museum. I congratulate IBSD, concerned agencies and key functionaries for taking the initiative. They will be playing important role in future to promote the activities of the museum." She also emphasised the need to engage with students and spark their interest in science. "We must also encourage them to take science as a career. The museum is established with this intention. Students need mentorship to channelise their potential into excellent innovations. It is our responsibility to provide an ecosystem. I hope this museum becomes the central hub to connect with other museums in the region," Dr Swarup said.

Dr R. K. Ranjan Singh, Hon'ble Minister of State for External Affairs and Education in his recorded message, appreciated DBT and IBSD's efforts in establishing their first Science Museum at Chandel district. He also appreciated other outreach activities of IBSD performed in this region.

Prof Pulok K Mukherjee, Director, IBSD, highlighted that the Science Museum will display scientific instruments, biodiversity posters, sustainable use of bioresources of NER, scientific lectures, seminars, scientific camps and outreach activities.

This museum will reach out to students to inspire them for a career in science and technology while celebrating the history and future of research and innovation in the country. The posters and graphical representation of different research findings, global research scenarios, bioresources management including the sustainable use of medicinal plants have also been highlighted in the museum.

The Institute of Bioresources and Sustainable Development (IBSD), Imphal is an autonomous institute under the Department of Biotechnology, Govt of India with the main mandate of Bioresources development and their sustainable use through biotechnological interventions for the socio-economic growth of the region.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule 

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age restrictions on AstraZeneca shot have ended reports of rare clots -UK scientists and more

Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age...

 Global
4
New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021