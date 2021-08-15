Moderate intensity earthquake in HP's Kinnaur

A moderate intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.1 struck Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district on Sunday, a disaster management official said.

There was no immediate report of any casualty or damage to property, he said.

Advertisement

The earthquake's epicentre was at a depth of 10 km in Kinnaur. Tremors were felt in and around the district at 1.13 pm, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)