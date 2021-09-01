Left Menu

Security instructions by UP CM after suicide bid in state building

Taking note of the suicide bid by a senior bureaucrats private secretary at the Bapu Bhawan here, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed senior officers to review security in all government buildings.The Bapu Bhawan is a high-security building connected to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.Vishwambhar Dayal shot himself on Monday using a licensed revolver in his room on the eighth floor of the building.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 01-09-2021 15:31 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 15:23 IST
Security instructions by UP CM after suicide bid in state building
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. [Photo/ANI] Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Taking note of the suicide bid by a senior bureaucrat's private secretary at the Bapu Bhawan here, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed senior officers to review security in all government buildings.

The Bapu Bhawan is a high-security building connected to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

Vishwambhar Dayal shot himself on Monday using a licensed revolver in his room on the eighth floor of the building. He is the private secretary of Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Development, Rajnish Dubey. According to a senior official, the chief minister during a meeting directed that ''the security of the Secretariat and other sensitive government offices should be strengthened''. ''Additional chief secretary for Home, ADG for Law and Order and Secretariat administration should deeply review the security arrangements and present their report,'' Adityanath said.

''No one should be allowed entry with weapons,'' the chief minister said.

He also directed officials to ensure the cleanliness of offices and to strictly enforce a ban on the use of pan-masala, gutkha, and tobacco.

Vishwambhar Dayal is instilled critical condition and undergoing treatment.

Bapu Bhawan houses several ministerial and bureaucrat offices. It is connected to the state assembly building and is just a stone's throw away from the state Secretariat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest update

OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest upda...

 Global
2
FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

 United Kingdom
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-19 cases surge; Florida withholds funds from two school districts over mask mandates and more

Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021