Light to moderate rain occurs in UP

Light to moderate rain occurred at a few places over Uttar Pradesh, the meteorological department said on Wednesday.

Rainfall was recorded in Mathura, Hapur, Sitapur, Agra, Aligarh, Bulandshahar, Lalitpur, Gautam Buddh Nagar and Baghpat.

Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning occurred at isolated places over the state.

Lakhimpur Kheri was the hottest place in the state, where mercury touched 35.6 degrees Celsius.

Rain and thundershowers are very likely at a few places over eastern UP and at isolated places over western UP for next three days.

