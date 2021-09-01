Left Menu

Rains lash parts of Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 01-09-2021 21:34 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 21:32 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Several parts of Rajasthan, received on rainfall on Wednesday.

Churu recorded maximum of 41.4 mm rainfall, followed by Alwar at 37.2 mm, Chittorgarh 36.0 mm, Sikar 28 mm, Dabok 11.8 mm and Bhilwara 9.4 mm.

Many areas, including Sawai Madhopur, Dholpur, Jodhpur and Barmer, received light rainfall.

Jaipur recorded 11.8 mm of rain.

The Meteorological Department has issued a warning of heavy rain in Sirohi, Jalore, Pali and Barmer districts on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

