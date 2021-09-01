Left Menu

7 hospitals being constructed in Delhi will have 'green STPs' with zero liquid discharge: Jain

PWD Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said each of the seven hospitals being constructed by the Delhi government here will have in-house environment-friendly Sewage Treatment Plants STPs with zero liquid discharge.The Public Works Department minister said the green STPs will be devoid of any foul odour and will consume very little power to function.He said these hospitals will be built with precast technique, enabling an energy-efficient and environment-friendly approach.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2021 22:31 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 22:29 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@SatyendarJain)
  • Country:
  • India

PWD Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said each of the seven hospitals being constructed by the Delhi government here will have in-house environment-friendly Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) with zero liquid discharge.

The Public Works Department minister said the ''green STPs'' will be devoid of any foul odour and will consume very little power to function.

He said these hospitals will be built with 'precast technique', enabling an energy-efficient and environment-friendly approach. These hospitals are being constructed at Sarita Vihar, Shalimar Bagh, Sultanpuri, Kirari, Raghubir Nagar, GTB Hospital Campus and Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya. Jain's remarks came during during a departmental meeting with PWD officials to discuss the project. ''All seven new hospitals will have in-house green STPs with Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD). These STPs will be devoid of any foul odour and will consume very little power to function. ''These hospitals will also have a provision of camera connected with individual beds of patients,'' Jain said in a statement.

He said the 'precast building material technique' will enable an energy-efficient and environment-friendly approach.

''Built with precast technique, Kejriwal government's seven new hospitals will be completely modular. ''All steel & concrete material structures will be manufactured in factories and will only have to assemble them at the construction site to boost the construction speed,'' Jain said in the statement.

The precast materials are readymade blocks of concrete that are built in the factories and then brought to the construction site where they are assembled to give a final shape.

The PWD minister directed officials to pace up the work so that the target of constructing these hospitals within six months can be achieved.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

