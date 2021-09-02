Left Menu

Rains lead to waterlogging woes in city, traffic disrupted in several areas

According to the Public Works Department and the Delhi Traffic Police, some areas that witnessed waterlogging include Azad Market underpass, Ring Road near WHO building, ITO, near AIIMS flyover on Aurobindo Marg, Palam underpass, Safdarjung, near India Gate, Nangloi, Rohtak Road etc.Waterlogging also resulted in traffic congestion on important roads stretches such as ITO, Vikas Marg, Dhaula Kuan, Ring Toad, Rohtak Road, Punjabi Bagh, Karampura etc.

Representative Image
  Country:
  India

Several areas of the national capital witnessed waterlogging and traffic snarls for the second day in a row as the city continued to receive rains on Thursday. According to the Public Works Department and the Delhi Traffic Police, some areas that witnessed waterlogging include Azad Market underpass, Ring Road near WHO building, ITO, near AIIMS flyover on Aurobindo Marg, Palam underpass, Safdarjung, near India Gate, Nangloi, Rohtak Road, etc.

Waterlogging also resulted in traffic congestion on important road stretches such as ITO, Vikas Marg, Dhaula Kuan, Ring Toad, Rohtak Road, Punjabi Bagh, Karampura, etc. The Delhi traffic police advised commuters to avoid waterlogged streets.

"Traffic movement is closed at Azad market underpass (both carriageway) due to waterlogging. Traffic is affected from Nangloi to Mundka (both carriageway) due to waterlogging," the traffic police said in a series of tweets.

People also uploaded videos of waterlogged streets on social media. In a purported video, vehicles are seen wading through knee-deep water on the Ring Road near the WHO building. A DTC cluster bus is also seen stuck in the waterlogged street. "Tall claims of the government, as well as civic bodies of cleaning the drains, have fallen flat as heavy waterlogging can be seen everywhere. Traffic jams due to waterlogged streets have become a routine affair during monsoon," a commuter, who was stuck in a jam near ITO, said.

A senior PWD official said that nearly 10-20 waterlogging complaints were received so far and all were being attended to on priority.

"Water pumps have been put in place to ooze out water from inundated areas. Our staff is working round-the-clock," he said. The capital has recorded 229.8 mm rainfall since Tuesday morning, surpassing the September average of 129.8 mm precipitation by a big margin. Usually, it gauges only 16.7 mm rainfall on the first two days of the month.

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

